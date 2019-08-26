Florida man gets 30 months in prison after shooting himself while drinking

OCALA, Fla. - A judge sentenced a 37-year-old Ocala man to 30 months in prison after he shot himself while drinking, a Department of Justice news release said.
Michael Guell was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
Ocala police said Guell told officers, while being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital, that he had been robbed at gunpoint and shot by an unknown assailant.
“Investigating further, police located Guell’s car and saw ammunition and shell casings through the car’s window,” the release said.
When interviewed a second time, Guell admitted that he had been drinking in his car and had accidently shot himself, police said.
In Guell’s car police found a semi-automatic handgun, 26 rounds of ammunition, and multiple shell casings,” investigators said.
At the time of the incident, Guell had five prior felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance, theft by taking and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, authorities said.
As a convicted felon, Guell is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition under federal law, authorities said.
