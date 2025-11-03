Orlando man arrested for deadly weekend hit-and-run

OCOEE, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Ocoee yesterday.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Clarke Road. Police charge Tyree Jones with striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene without calling 9-1-1. He was soon found with his damaged vehicle.

Tyree Jones is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a serious felony. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for up to 30 years.

Authorities claim that after the accident, Jones chose to have someone pick him up rather than report the crash to emergency services.

