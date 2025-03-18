‘Very cruel’: Florida man hangs dogs to death in back yard, sheriff says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man in Saint Lucie County is facing charges after two dogs were found dead in his backyard hanging by chains.

Deputies were called to a home in Fort Pierce for a civil dispute on Sunday.

When no one answered the door, they walked around back and made the discovery.

Authorities found that the animals were bound around their necks with coaxial cable, paracord, tie-down straps, and chains.

The sheriff says their owner, Salomon Cruz-Perez, had called animal control about euthanizing the dogs before, claiming they were trying to kill him.

“I don’t know if there’s any type of mental health issues going on with this gentleman, but this is obviously not the way to do this to an animal. I mean, very cruel,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard del Toro.

The sheriff’s office reminds people of humane ways to give up their animals, including the humane society and no-kill shelters.

