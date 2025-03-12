Florida man punches police horse in downtown Tampa, officers say

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of punching a police horse while a mounted officer was on patrol.

Police said the incident happened over the weekend in downtown Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department released body camera video of the interaction.

“Hey, do not touch the horse. 10-15 this guy, 10-15 him. You’re under arrest, you’re under arrest,” the officer says in the video.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Ybor City hit the officer’s horse and tried to flee the area.

He was later arrested and charged with offenses against police animals and resisting an officer without violence.

“Intentionally striking our four-legged partners is a crime with serious consequences,” a police spokesperson said.

