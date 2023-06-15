Florida officials raise alert over fake theme park tickets, bogus vacation rental scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning your summer vacation, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging people to be on the lookout for travel scams.

Moody said some of the most common scams include selling fake tickets to theme parks and fake vacation rental listings.

Moody suggests you do your research before making payments before scams can leave you with nowhere to stay and rob you of hundreds of dollars.

“The money is taken. The money is gone. When they show up for vacation, or they show up for travel, there is no service. There is no home,” Moody said.

More information can be found here if you believe you are the victim of a travel scam in Florida.

