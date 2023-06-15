Last chance: Busch Gardens announces closing date for family-friendly roller coaster

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — You have less than a month left to ride one of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s 10 roller coasters.

The theme park announced this week that guests have until July 9 to ride SandSerpent, the park’s family-friendly, 5-story-tall roller coaster.

The ride will close permanently on July 9 to make room for a “exciting new addition.”

Theme park officials said annual pass members looking to get their final rides in will get exclusive early morning access to ride SandSerpent from June 30 through July 4.

Read: Man jumps into alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa

Video: Have you herd? Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes baby southern white rhino Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently welcomed a 150-pound rhino calf, and now it's asking for your help to name him.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group