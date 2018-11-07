  • Florida pastor posts ‘Don't vote for Democrats' sign at polling place

    By: Associated Press

    Updated:

    A Florida church that hosted a polling place is being criticized by election officials after its pastor posted a sign reading "Don't vote for Democrats on Tuesday and sing `Oh How I Love Jesus' on Sunday."

    Pasco County Elections Supervisor Brian Corley told the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday that his office had received 75 complaints about the sign by midafternoon. He said that he asked the Grace of God Church in New Port Richey to take down the sign, but because it is not within 100 feet of the actual polling place he can't force its removal. 

    Related Headlines

    CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

    The Rev. Al Carlisle said he posted the sign because of the Democratic Party's support of abortion and gay rights. He also said Democrats favor open borders, which he said contradicts God's establishment of borders around the Garden of Eden. He said if people are offended by the sign, their problem is with God, not him. 

    Corley said the church has long been a polling place but it will not be in the future.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories