Florida police sergeant shot in the face; suspect killed in shootout

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face Monday evening.

The shooting happened when officers responded to a disturbance at a home, and as officers approached, a man emerged with an assault rifle, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

During the shootout, the armed suspect was killed in the exchange.

Sergeant Erik Levasseur was the officer injured in the shooting.

He was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group