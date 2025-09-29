Florida Power & Light proposes new bill increase for 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light (FPL) aims to lower the monthly bill increase for residential customers to about $2.50 in the coming year, subject to approval of a rate settlement by state regulators.

The agreement, created by a coalition of customer groups, seeks to enable FPL to build new power plants, upgrade old infrastructure, and adopt innovative technologies to improve the efficiency, resilience, and reliability of Florida’s power grid.

“Now we’re looking at just $2.50 more per month next year, or a 2% average annual increase overall – that’s far below the double digit increases we’ve seen lately for other essential items like housing, property insurance and groceries,” said Andrew Sutton, FPL Spokesperson.

State regulators are set to hold hearings on the rate settlement agreement from October 6 to 17.

