Florida Prepaid opens year-round enrollment for college savings plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida families now have more flexibility to save for college through Florida Prepaid.

The Florida Prepaid College Board announced that Florida’s Prepaid 529 Plans are now available for enrollment year-round for the first time in the program’s more than 35-year history.

The change removes the traditional open enrollment window and allows families to start saving when they are ready.

Prepaid Plans allow families to lock in future higher education tuition and dormitory coverage at current plan prices. The plans are guaranteed by the state of Florida.

The announcement comes ahead of National 529 Day on May 29.

To mark the day, babies born in Florida on May 29, 2026, will receive a $529 scholarship in a Florida Investment 529 Plan.

Florida Prepaid said its Investment 529 Plan has also reached a milestone, with more than 200,000 Florida families saving more than $2 billion.

“National 529 Day is a reminder that saving for education doesn’t have to be complicated or delayed,” said John Rood, chairman of the Florida Prepaid College Board. “By making enrollment available year round and seeding college savings for Florida’s newest residents, we’re making it easier for families to take that first step toward their child’s future.”

Florida’s Investment Plan has already been available year-round, but this is the first time families can enroll in Prepaid Plans outside a limited enrollment period.

Both Prepaid and Investment Plans are tax-advantaged 529 plans under federal law.

Prepaid Plans can be purchased in one-year increments and start at $29 per month. Florida Prepaid said once a family locks in a plan price, payments will not increase.

Current pricing is available through June 30, 2026.

Families with a baby born in Florida on May 29, 2026, can open a new account by June 30 to receive the scholarship.

More information is available through Florida Prepaid.

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