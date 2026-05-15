Florida Python Challenge 2026 dates to be announced May 19

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials are preparing to announce dates for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the South Florida Water Management District and partners will hold an announcement Tuesday, May 19, in Miami-Dade County.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the S-356 Pump Station along U.S. Highway 41, west of Krome Avenue in Homestead.

The annual Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day competition aimed at removing invasive Burmese pythons from public lands in South Florida.

Officials said the conservation effort is designed to protect the Greater Everglades ecosystem and raise awareness about invasive species in Florida.

Burmese pythons are considered a major threat to native wildlife in the Everglades.

More information about the competition is available at FLPythonChallenge.org.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group