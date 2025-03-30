Florida ranks in Top 10 most stressed out states

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub has released its findings on the most and least stressed-out states of 2025.

They compared the 50 states across 40 key stress indicators to help people determine where to live to achieve a more relaxing life.

1) Work-Related Stress, 2) Money-Related Stress, 3) Family-Related Stress, 4) Health- & Safety-Related Stress

After researching and combining all factors, Florida ranked as the #9 most stressed out state in the USA.

