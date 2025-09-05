Florida Rep. Cory Mills faces restraining order hearing amid harassment allegations

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Florida congressman is facing serious allegations as a high-stakes court hearing is set for Friday.

Rep. Cory Mills will face serious allegations as he attends a court hearing Friday morning in Lake City.

The hearing involves Mills’ ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, who is seeking a restraining order against him.

Langston claims that Mills threatened to release sexual images of her, and she wants the court to order him to stay away from her.

Langston’s attorney requested more time to present evidence, leading to Friday’s hearing being rescheduled and allotted a three-hour slot.

Langston alleges that Mills has shown up at events she is required to attend for her political work, which has prompted her to seek legal protection.

Mills has denied the allegations, stating that the claims are false.

The outcome of the hearing could have significant implications for Mills, depending on whether the judge decides to issue the restraining order.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

