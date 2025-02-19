Florida reports 28% drop in abortions after six-week ban enacted

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly released state data shows a big drop in abortions reported in Florida after the state enacted a six-week ban.

State data shows more than 60,000 abortions were performed in 2024, a 28% drop from the year before.

“Look, we’ve been able to save lives, and you know that matters to a lot of people,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis while addressing abortion at a recent news conference.

The decline follows Florida’s six-week abortion ban, which took effect last year with limited exceptions.

“The situation is very unsettling, and that’s why we support a full repeal of the near-total abortion ban,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Desantis hasn’t called for more restrictions, but he’s backing tougher rules on citizen ballot measures, which could make it harder for future abortion rights amendments to pass.

