Florida Republican lawmakers are going green for marijuana

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida Republican lawmakers are looking to expand access to medical marijuana and even recreational marijuana.

Nearly 56% of Floridians voted yes to legalizing recreational marijuana in the last election, but it wasn’t enough to pass.

Two proposals filed in the state legislature for the upcoming session would allow home growth for medical marijuana, and one would fully legalize the plant for recreational use.

Bills filed by GOP lawmakers in both the state House and Senate would permit medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants at home.

It was a key piece missing in last year’s Amendment 3, which opponents of the ballot measure repeatedly highlighted.

Jodi James with the Florida Cannabis Action Network said the House bill goes even further, permitting recreational use.

It would allow adults 21 and up to purchase up to two ounces of flower and five grams of concentrate.

The House bill also would break up the vertical integration model currently in place for the medical marijuana industry.

Companies wanting to enter the recreational market would be able to choose a cultivator, processor, distributor, or retailer license, and cultivators could not hold any additional licenses.

Some argue it would allow more companies to enter the marketplace in specialized parts of the industry.

While Republicans are sponsoring the two measures, it’s unclear how much support they have.

Short of the legislature acting, yet another push to get recreational on the ballot is already underway for the 2026 election.

