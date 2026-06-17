Former Deltona firefighter back in jail for probation violation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Deltona firefighter is back behind bars after allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

Court records show that 45-year-old Terry Freeman was convicted in 2014 of sexual and felony battery. Prosecutors alleged that Freeman raped several women he met through dating.

Freeman, under a plea deal with the State Attorney’s Office, admitted guilt to one count of sexual battery and two counts of felony battery.

He was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation.

Authorities initially investigated 12 cases involving Freeman. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office pursued 10 of those cases, leading to charges in six of them.

Officials have not yet released details about what led to Freeman’s latest arrest for violating probation.

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

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