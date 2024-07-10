See Florida’s new welcome sign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced that the slogan “Free State of Florida” will be displayed on all welcome signs when visitors enter the state.

FDOT said the signs offer a “warm welcome” to visitors as they enter and leave on major state roadways.

FDOT said in a press release “new signage now features messages highlighting Florida’s status as a top tourist destination”.

The new signs include “Hurry Back,” which pays homage to the historic mid-century welcome centers.

Florida made new welcome signs when coming into the state (Florida Department of Transportation)

