Florida school bus aid accused of shoving special needs student

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus aide in Saint Lucie County is being accused of abusing a special needs child.

Police said the video shows the aide ordering the 9-year-old girl to sit down before shoving her into her seat.

The aide was arrested shortly after the incident by Port Saint Lucie police.

Authorities are condemning his actions.

“You can’t abuse children. You can’t hit them. You can’t lift them. You can’t throw them like that. I mean, and this isn’t even, you know, you know, a parent of this child, so there’s no disciplinary issue going on here whatsoever,” said Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk.

The aide is facing a single count of cruelty toward a child.

Saint Lucie Public Schools said he is no longer a bus aide, and his termination has been recommended.

