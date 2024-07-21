Florida sees drop in drug overdose deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are new signs of progress in Florida’s fight against drugs.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported a drop in overdose deaths by 7%.

The drop happened during the first half of 2023.

Read: Marion County parents charged in 15-month-old son’s overdose death

When it comes to fentanyl and opioids specifically, deaths were down 10%.

The department says this decrease is a result of getting more people the help they need and efforts to crack down on drugs coming into Florida.

Read: Sheriff: Fentanyl overdose death leads to arrest of ‘unapologetic’ drug dealer

“While that gives us reason to be optimistic, we are still seeing thousands of Floridians dying in a short amount of time to overdose,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Last year, the state of Florida participated in more than 2,000 fentanyl seizure operations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group