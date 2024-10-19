Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria after back-to-back hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — People on Florida’s Gulf Coast have more to worry about after experiencing back-to-back hurricanes.

Data shows a recent rise in cases of flesh-eating bacteria.

The bacteria occurs naturally in warm coastal waters and lakes.

Its concentrations can rise after heavy rain and flooding.

Florida has seen 38 cases since the hurricanes hit.

People can become infected by drinking contaminated water, eating improperly cooked seafood, or getting the water into an open wound.

The state health department says out of the 70 cases total this year, 11 people have died.

