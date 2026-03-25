Florida Senator pushes SCAM Act to revoke U.S. citizenship for fraud or terrorist links

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sen. Ashley Moody of Florida is calling on Congress to pass the SCAM Act, which would allow the federal government to revoke the citizenship of certain individuals.

The proposed bill aims to provide the United States with the authority to strip citizenship from individuals who have ties to terrorist groups.

This provision is designed to target individuals who support groups deemed hostile to the United States.

It also targets people who used deception or fraud during their naturalization process.

This would apply to any material misrepresentations made by an applicant to secure their citizenship.

If passed, the law would provide a legal mechanism for the government to remove citizenship from those found to have such affiliations.

The bill remains in the early stages of the legislative process.

It has not yet gone up for a vote in Congress and no specific timeline for further action has been announced.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group