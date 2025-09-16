Florida Senator urges federal laws to shield kids from social media’s mental health risks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Senator Ashley Moody is calling for federal laws to safeguard children online, expressing worries about social media’s effect on their mental health.

Moody, as a new co-sponsor of the bill, highlights that social media platforms employ algorithms and features aimed at increasing the amount of time minors spend on these apps, which could significantly harm their mental health.

“Right now, there is stranger danger in our kids’ bedrooms,” said Senator Ashley Moody, R-Florida. “That is because of social media and the ability of perpetrators to get to your children. There is dangerous, explicit material available online that they can easily access.”

In 2024, Florida enacted similar legislation, but it is now under court litigation.

