At 11:30 a.m.: Florida sheriffs to give update on illegal immigration enforcement

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Sheriffs Association will hold a news conference Monday to reveal new updates on illegal immigration enforcement in the state.

Sheriffs across Florida will announce the announcement along with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The new conference is planned for 11:30 a.m. from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven.

The announcement will involve “compliance in every county jail throughout the state,” officials said.

Judd and others will detail how their departments will collaborate with county jails to address illegal immigration.

