Florida targets undocumented truck drivers after Turnpike tragedy

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some truckers are responding positively to Florida’s decision to use weigh stations as ICE checkpoints, believing it will enhance road safety.

The announcement comes in the wake of a deadly semi-truck accident involving Harjinder Singh, who is accused of making an illegal U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike, resulting in the deaths of three people.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated that law enforcement will increase efforts to identify undocumented immigrants operating large trucks with out-of-state commercial driver’s licenses.

Singh, who is in the U.S. illegally, is currently held in the Saint Lucie County Jail without bond, facing charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

Uthmeier highlighted that Singh failed an English proficiency test but managed to obtain commercial driver’s licenses in Washington and California.

Law enforcement will be stationed at checkpoints entering Florida to ensure CDL drivers meet English proficiency requirements.

