ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has an impressive new vehicle.

Troopers are showcasing a 2023 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray as a new addition to their fleet.

It was confiscated by the Drug Administration Task Force.

The agency says that the car will be seen at educational outreach events.

