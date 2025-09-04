Florida woman accused of DUI with child in car after plowing through construction zone

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of driving so drunk that she needed to go to a hospital, and a child was in her car at the time.

Deputies in Seminole County said Lisa McCalla was arrested on Tuesday after she was pulled over for hitting traffic cones in a construction zone near Red Bug Lake Road.

When officers arrived, they found McCalla leaning against her vehicle, with two cones stuck under the front of it.

Investigators said she was highly intoxicated and had a child in the car.

Officers noted that McCalla exhibited signs of impairment, including glassy and watery eyes, slurred speech, and an inability to maintain balance.

According to a report, she admitted to consuming five alcoholic drinks prior to driving.

Deputies said McCalla faces charges of DUI with a minor in the vehicle, child neglect without great bodily harm, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and violating learner’s license restrictions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group