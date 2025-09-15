Florida woman battles alligator to rescue her 4-month-old puppy

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — A woman in Florida jumped into action to save her 4-month-old puppy from an alligator attack.

Land O’Lakes resident Danie Wright said she bravely fought off an alligator during the dangerous incident.

The incident occurred when an alligator emerged from the water and grabbed Wright’s puppy by the collar.

Wright said she started punching the alligator until it released the dog, which survived the ordeal.

“Be careful with your dogs, you know, these alligators are no joke,” Wright said. “I mean, he came out to get him, and, and I didn’t see him. I freaking fought an alligator and won.”

Wright sustained some cuts during the encounter but was otherwise unharmed.

Trappers later caught an alligator near Wright’s home.

