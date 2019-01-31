Florida woman hides in cat cage after hitting dog walker with flashlight, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with his own flashlight while he was walking his dog early Wednesday.
Officers said Adrian Murray was walking his dog on Hays Street Northwest, and like most days he was carrying a flashlight with him.
The occupants inside a home came outside to confront Murray over the flashlight, complaining about the light waking them up every morning, officers said.
Investigators said a resident inside the home, Tabatha Del Villar, approached Murray and screamed profanities at him.
An altercation ensued where Murray pushed Del Villar away and Murray was struck in the face with his flashlight after it was taken away from him, officers said.
Officers said Murray was injured in the incident and called 911 for help.
As officers attempted to speak with Del Villar inside the home, she ran outside and hid in a cat cage in the backyard, officials said.
Officers said they spoke with Del Villar and determined she had a warrant for violation of probation and placed her under arrest.
Murray was taken to the hospital and was found to have damage to his eye that could result in vision loss, officers said.
Officers said Del Villar is facing charges including aggravated battery and theft.
