Florida woman says fighting off attacker helped her escape kidnapping attempt

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman said fighting back helped save her from being kidnapped during a store robbery.

Deputies said the incident was caught on camera last month, and video of the attack has shocked the nation.

The suspect, 31-year-old Theodore Tundidor, allegedly robbed a store and then tried to force the female employee, Emma Marine, into his truck.

“I got in his way so he wouldn’t leave with the product. And then he pushed me out of the store and then put me in a chokehold and dragged me out to the truck,” Marine said.

A nearby good Samaritan intervened and called 911, which helped lead to Tundidor’s arrest.

Tundidor fled the scene but was later tracked down by law enforcement.

He is now facing charges including kidnapping, robbery, and DUI.

