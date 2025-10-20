Orange County woman wins $11.3M in lawsuit against Target

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded $11,391,183.28 to a 44-year-old woman from Florida who tripped and fell at a Target store in Winter Garden, FL, on Friday, October 17.

The plaintiff, represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan, Fan Li, and Perry Nava, turned down a pre-trial settlement offer of $250,000 before securing the eight-figure verdict.

The incident took place on December 23, 2019, when the plaintiff parked in the Target parking lot at Winter Garden Village shopping center on Daniels Road.

While carrying her daughter and weaving through parked cars to dodge holiday traffic and puddles, she passed close to a landscaping island.

Unaware of it, she overlooked the seam where asphalt meets the concrete gutter of the curb, which caused a notable and abrupt change in elevation, violating several building codes.

As she stepped onto the uneven surface, her left ankle twisted and fractured, resulting in her falling to the right.

She tried to regain her balance without dropping her child, but her leg ended up in an awkward, pretzel-like position, causing fractures in her right tibia, fibula, and lateral malleolus.

The defendants were found to be 90% at fault.

