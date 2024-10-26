Florida women work to help strangers save family photos damaged by Hurricane Helene

Two Florida women are on a mission.

They’re working together to save photos damaged in Hurricane Helene.

They say saving the photos can be a complicated process.

It all started when Hollie Davis helped her close friend clean out their flooded home.

The women actually keep the pictures wet, freeze them, thaw them out and then pull them apart.

Now she’s doing the same for anyone who needs photos saved.

The two women have helped not just people they know but total strangers as well.

