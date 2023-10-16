Florida works with nonprofit group to help bring Americans stranded in Israel back to U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 270 Americans who were stranded in Israel are now back in the U.S.

Many were seen Sunday night getting off a charter plane at Tampa International Airport.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, greeted them as they stepped foot back on American soil.

The state partnered with the nonprofit group Project Dynamo to get them home.

“So a lot of these people were in a real pinch. They had no help,” DeSantis said. “They were not able to get out of Israel and the state of Florida stepped up and answered the call.”

The governor said he expects more of these flights to happen in the coming days.

