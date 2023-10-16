Orlando rabbis hold ‘Stand with Israel’ event at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida rabbis came together at Lake Eola to pray for peace in Israel as 1,400 people died this past week in the Hamas attacks.

Rabbi Sholom Dubov of the Chabad of Greater Orlando encourages the Jewish community to stay strong during an emotionally taxing time.

“There’s a fundamental core of reach the very heart of what we consider humanity,” said Rabbi Dubov. “And we have to address the negativity that’s going on in the world.”

Hundreds showed up in support, joining in on prayers and songs.

Rachel Meirstein and Leah Rutberg said they wanted to honor the thousands no longer living and stand against hate.

“This shouldn’t be happening,” said Meirstein. “Everyone deserves to have the ability to live their life.”

“We’re out here to support Israel’s defense, their right to defense in the war, and to mourn the loss of life, Israeli lives that were taken,” said Rutberg. “There are also Palestinian lives taken that need to be mourned and hopefully they can reach some kind of peace agreement.”

While deemed “Orlando Jewish Unity Day,” many other religious faiths and cultures also showed up.

Gilbert Montez said as a Christian, he feels for those who were and continue to be impacted by the Hamas attacks.

“My heart aches, it cries inside,” said Montez. “I have a family too. I have three boys and a girl and, you know, and a beautiful wife, so I could relate to what they’re going through.”

The city also lit the Lake Eola fountain blue and white to honor the event and the lives lost.

