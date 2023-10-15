Hundreds gather in downtown Orlando to support innocent lives lost in Palestine

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Orlando Saturday to show support for the innocent Palestinian civilians caught in the violence.

They rallied at Lake Eola in the afternoon and marched to City Hall, waving Palestinian flags, hoping for an end to bloodshed.

Over 2,000 people have died in Gaza since last week’s attack by Hamas.

Some of the protestors were of Palestinian descent, including Ahmed Felo and his family.

“Just because it doesn’t happen to your direct family, it doesn’t happen to your city, to your state, doesn’t mean these people are (of) no value,” Felo said. “We bleed the same blood at the end of the day. And all these innocent lives shouldn’t be taken away for absolutely no reason.”

Felo’s grandfather lived in Palestine until he was 13, when he was forced to evacuate to Syria.

When he heard what happened this week --

“He was sending prayers he was living, re-living those moments of childhood,” said Rania Jaghmit.

Felo and his family felt that it was not just painful to see but also a lack of understanding of the scope of the conflict.

“I don’t think people are realizing how big this is,” said Sarah Felo. “It’s 1.2 million people living in a three-mile radius of the strip.”

The family is also concerned about misinformation spreading rapidly online by those on both sides.

Organizers encouraged local and national lawmakers to pass legislation to help Palestinians in Florida as well.

