Florida’s July revenue short nearly $7M from prediction

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, Florida collected more than $3.7 billion in net revenue in July.

This revenue was nearly $7 million below what economists predicted back in March.

General revenue in Florida comes from multiple sources and is used to fund health, education, and prison programs.

The report highlights the discrepancy between actual revenue and economists’ predictions.

Despite the revenue falling short of expectations, Florida continues to rely on general revenue to support critical state programs.

