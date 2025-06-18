Florida’s minimum wage will soon go up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Minimum wage in Florida will soon go up as part of a constitutional amendment that passed in 2020.

The state minimum wage set to rise from $13 per hour to $14 per hour in September. It will go up to $125 per hour in September 2026.

This comes amid a proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. That bipartisan proposal is gaining traction in Washington.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is working on the legislation with Democratic U.S. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. It hasn’t ben raised since 2009.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group