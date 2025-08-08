Florida’s political map could be in for a shake-up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida may soon join other states in redrawing its congressional map ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Republican State House Speaker Danny Perez has announced the formation of a committee to examine redistricting efforts in the state.

According to reports, Orlando area Democrat Darren Soto’s district could be a primary target for Republicans during the redistricting process.

This development coincides with President Donald Trump’s call for the Commerce Department to create a new U.S. Census that excludes undocumented immigrants.

Such a change could significantly impact Florida, potentially leading to the loss of a congressional seat and an Electoral College vote.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that all people living in the country be counted, regardless of immigration status, which could lead to substantial legal challenges.

