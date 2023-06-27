Florida’s private school voucher program approves more than 150K applications

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of Florida parents recently got some great news after their child was awarded a state-funded scholarship.

It’s all part of the governor’s new voucher program.

If you’re a parent who applied for a state-funded private school scholarship, there’s a good chance you got an email saying your scholarship was awarded.

“We’ve approved 150,000 applications,” said Doug Tuthill with Step Up For Students.

Tuthill said his organization is handling the majority of the new applications for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship voucher program.

“It’s going to be a world record for Florida and for the whole country actually,” Tuthill said. “We will service about three times more students at step up for students than the other 49 states combine.”

The scholarship money will be put in a special state-managed account.

It’s up to parents to provide the private school their child is attending with the information and the amount.

To do that login to your education management assistant account or ema for short, tap the three lines and choose the “my student” option in the top left corner.

