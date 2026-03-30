Florida’s spiny lobster season closes April 1, reopens Aug. 6

, Fla. — Florida’s recreational and commercial spiny lobster harvest seasons in both state and federal waters will close April 1, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The season will reopen Aug. 6, while the annual two-day recreational sport season is scheduled for July 29 and 30, which falls on the last Wednesday and Thursday of July this year.

The special sport season allows both residents and visitors to harvest spiny lobster before the regular season begins, but state wildlife officials remind boaters and divers that bag limits and restrictions vary depending on where they are harvesting.

The daily bag limit is six lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park. In the rest of Florida, the daily limit is 12 lobsters per person.

On the water, possession limits match the daily bag limit. Off the water, the possession limit is equal to the daily bag limit on July 29 and doubles on July 30.

Officials say each lobster must have a carapace length greater than 3 inches, measured in the water, and harvesters must carry a measuring device at all times.

Night diving is prohibited in Monroe County during the sport season. Harvesting is also prohibited during sport season in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.

At all times, lobster harvesting remains prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take zones within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary and designated coral reef protection areas inside Biscayne National Park.

State law also requires most recreational harvesters to carry a saltwater fishing license and lobster permit.

Wildlife officials say lobsters must be landed whole in state waters, and separating the tail from the body is prohibited. Harvesting egg-bearing lobster, using devices that puncture or crush the shell, and recreational trapping also are not allowed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages harvesters to review all regulations before heading onto the water.

More information is available through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

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