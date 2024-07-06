Fly Me to the Moon: Astronauts Memorial Foundation to host premier of film shot on Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Astronauts Memorial Foundation is hosting the national premier of a movie that was filmed right in Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“Fly Me to the Moon,” starring Scarlett Johannson and Channing Tatum, features the events of the now-deactivated Launch Complex-34 site at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The film’s plot follows the relationship between a marketing specialist and a NASA director during the 1960s Space Race.

READ: Orange County school district leaders and parents working to help combat bus driver shortage

The movie was filmed recently on the Space Coast and at Kennedy Space Center.

Now, Sony Pictures has given the Astronauts Memorial Foundation the right to host a private event featuring a showing of the movie on Friday, July 12, at the Premier Theaters Oaks 10 in Melbourne.

READ: Edgewater High School football team to take on NFL Academy in UK

Individual donors are invited to reserve reservations for the event, with the proceeds benefitting the Astronauts Memorial Foundation and its education Programs at the Center for Space Education at Kennedy Space Center.

Standard tickets for the 7 p.m. private reception and movie cost $50 and are only available until July 11. They include entry for the private reception and the movie premiere, as well as complimentary popcorn and soda.

For more information or to register, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group