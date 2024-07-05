Edgewater High School football team to take on NFL Academy in UK

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Edgewater High School’s football team is preparing to travel to the United Kingdom to compete in an international matchup.

The Eagles are scheduled to take on the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom on Aug. 15.

The NFL Academy in Loughborough, UK, is one of two “elite” football development campuses the league has for student-athletes.

The second campus is located on the Gold Coast in Australia.

OCPS officials say the historic matchup between the two programs will serve as an opportunity to showcase the “exceptional talent and dedication” of Edgwater’s student-athletes on a global stage.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players,” Edgewater Head Coach Cameron Duke said. “We are honored and thrilled to be a part of it.”

Head of the NFL Academy Lamonte Winston says they’re equally delighted to welcome Edgewater to Loughborough.

“Our visitors will bring both high-level competition and a fantastic playing experience,” Winston said. “Which are important elements in continuing to build our elite football development program and developing our young student-athletes.”

Fundraising efforts are currently underway for Edgewater football’s trip, though the initial support has already been secured.

Community members or local businesses interested in contributing to the cause can do so with a tax-deductible donation through the Foundation for Orange County Schools.

For more information and to contribute, click here.

