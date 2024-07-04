Full Sail University Celebrates 100,000th graduate

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Isabel Miller became Full Sail University’s 100,000th graduate when she crossed the stage to receive a bachelor’s degree in film at their commencement ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at Full Sail’s state-of-the-art performance venue, Full Sail Live.

Founded in 1979, Full Sail offers programs for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and other emerging technologies.

“Celebrating our 100,000th graduate was a huge milestone for our university and alumni,” Full Sail’s Director of Academic Relations Tim Gregory said. “We created an extra-special celebration to recognize this distinguished graduate.”

Other Full Sail graduates, staff, faculty, and alumni cheered as confetti and streamers flew through the air to recognize Miller and the university’s achievement.

The graduation of their 100,000th student also aligned with the university’s 45th-anniversary celebration.

“As we celebrate our 45th anniversary as a school, we are honored to celebrate our 100,000th graduate from Full Sail,” Full Sail’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dave Franko said. “Full Sail’s graduates have been involved in shaping the world of emerging technology, business, sports, art, and entertainment. Our grads continue to represent a large part of the tech and entertainment business industries while making this world a better place for all. I’m so proud of our graduates and wish them all continued success in their careers.”

Full Sail University President Garry Jones also commented on how significant the occasion was for their students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

“From day one, Full Sail’s mission has been to support our students’ drams while propelling our graduates into their future areas of choice,” Garry said. “On behalf of all of Full Sail University, I’m honored to look back across our 45-year journey in service to our students and alumni, and I’m humbled as we continue to stand in service to our educational community alongside our leadership, faculty, and staff.”

According to Full Sail, in the last year alone, their Alumni have been credited with achievements in a number of the industries they’ve gone on to join, including hundreds credited on multiple nominated projects at the 9th Game Awards, hundreds more credited on projects at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

They also boast 100 alumni who were credited on 23 nominated films across 20 categories at the most recent Academy Awards.

Currently, Full Sail serves more than 22,000 students at its Winter Park campus and online.

