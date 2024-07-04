Winning Powerball ticket worth $139 million sold in Ohio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One lucky lottery player won the Powerball jackpot of $139 million in Wednesday’s drawing.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The winning ticket was sold in Ohio, according to the Powerball website. Powerball officials have not said exactly where in the state it was purchased.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 2-26-33-55-57 with a Powerball of 22 and a 2x Power Play.

READ: Florida jobless claims dip

Three tickets matching all five numbers without the Powerball worth $1 million were also sold, two in California and one in Pennsylvania.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

READ: Teen sentenced for 2022 shooting of fellow student at Seminole High School

With a winning ticket sold in the last drawing, the Powerball jackpot reverts back to $20 million for the next drawing, scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

One Florida player also won a prize of $250,000 dollars Wednesday on a Florida Lotto Double Play ticket.

READ: Central Florida residents celebrate Independence Day as new US citizens

The winning numbers were 4-5-18-24-28-44.

The $250,000 ticket was sold at the Publix on Dyer Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Lottery officials haven’t said whether any of the winning tickets have been claimed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group