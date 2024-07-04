RSS SND

Florida jobless claims dip

By The News Service of Florida

By The News Service of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida saw a slight decrease last week in first-time unemployment claims as it headed into the Independence Day holiday period.

An estimated 6,749 claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended June 29, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

That was down from a revised count of 7,307 claims during the week that ended June 22 and marked the first week since the end of May that the count was below 7,000.

Nationally, 234,000 initial claims were filed last week, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week.

Florida had a 3.3 percent unemployment rate in May, the same rate as in April.

The Florida Department of Commerce will release a June unemployment report on July 19.

Most Read