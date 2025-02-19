Food distribution company to cut Florida jobs, shutter Orlando warehouse

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Detroit-based food distributor is closing two locations in Florida and laying off employees, including in Orlando.

Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors LLC, in a Feb. 18 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter, said it would be shutting down operations at its 150,000-square-foot center at 12345 NW 38th Ave. in Opa-locka and its 45,000-square-foot space at 901 Eunice Ave. in Orlando.

The company said it would permanently lay off 134 employees in Opa-locka and 41 in Orlando.

