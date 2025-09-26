Food giveaway set for Saturday in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Orange County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and the Renacer Foundation.

THIS SATURDAY: We're teaming up with @FarmShareFL and Renacer Foundation to help feed Orlando one family at a time! Tell your friends and neighbors about our community food distribution to ensure no food goes to waste. First come, first served. 😋🚗🍗🍞 pic.twitter.com/F2aID5Ww3I — Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) September 25, 2025

The Sept. 27 event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will take place at Christ the King Episcopal Church, located at:

26 Willow Drive, Orlando, Florida 32807

The distribution will be drive-thru style.

Saturday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will end when supplies are gone.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

