Football Friday Night Week 5: A rematch of one of the highest-scoring games in Florida history

ORLANDO, Fla. — This week’s football Friday will be a rematch of one of the highest scoring games in Florida High School football history.

Doctor Phillips and Lake Mary faced off in a classic last year, and Lake Mary defeated Doctor Phillips 76-60 in a shootout for the ages.

Lake Mary’s quarterback Noah Grubbs and Doctor Phillips quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton combined for 1036 passing yards and 13 touchdowns that evening.

Both quarterbacks return for this anticipated rematch.

Read: Lake Minneola High student named to USA All-Academic and FSLCA All-State lacrosse teams

Doctor Phillips Head Coach Rodney Wells speaks on the matchup and going against Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs.

“Probably the best quarterback in the state of Florida,” said Wells. “They don’t get enough credit for what they do on defense. Everybody talks about Noah Grubbs, but they do a helluva job on defense, flying around making plays.”

Catch the highlights of our game of the week and the rest of the Central Florida High School slate of games tonight on Football Friday Night tonight at 11:35 p.m. on Channel 9.

Read: Paralympics Star Oksana Masters Celebrates her Paralympic medals at Walt Disney World

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group