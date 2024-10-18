Football Friday Night Week Nine Preview: Hurricane Milton reschedules

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s week nine of Football Fight Night, and this week’s game of the week between the First Academy and Seminole High who’s playing there second game in a week due to Hurricane Milton.

Due to Hurricane Milton, Seminole High had to reschedule its matchup against Lake Mary High in the class 7A district three championship.

Seminole lost the game 29-14, as Lake Mary won the district for the first time in a decade.

Despite the loss, the Noles still have a good shot at making the playoffs.

It starts with tonight’s matchup against the First Academy Royals who are 6-1 with their only loss coming to good a Rabun Gap team out of Georgia.

