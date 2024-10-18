Local

Football Friday Night Week Nine Preview: Hurricane Milton reschedules

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Football Friday Night Sponsored by McCoy Cares (WFTV)

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s week nine of Football Fight Night, and this week’s game of the week between the First Academy and Seminole High who’s playing there second game in a week due to Hurricane Milton.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Due to Hurricane Milton, Seminole High had to reschedule its matchup against Lake Mary High in the class 7A district three championship.

Seminole lost the game 29-14, as Lake Mary won the district for the first time in a decade.

Despite the loss, the Noles still have a good shot at making the playoffs.

Read: Orlando Magic announces breast cancer awareness night for Oct. 18

It starts with tonight’s matchup against the First Academy Royals who are 6-1 with their only loss coming to good a Rabun Gap team out of Georgia.

Catch the highlights for this game and the rest of the Central Florida slate tonight on Football Friday Night at 11:35 p.m. on Channel 9.

Read: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read