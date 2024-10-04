Football Friday Night Week Seven Preview: The Battle of Oviedo

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s week seven of Football Fight Night, and this week’s game of the week is the battle of Oviedo between the Oviedo Lions and the Hagerty Huskies.

Also known as the “Mayor’s Cup,” this rivalry has been dominated by the Lions in recent history, winners of seven straight, winning last year’s matchup 48-14.

Both teams are off to good starts as the Lions are 4-1, and the Huskies are 4-2.

“We have a high standard; we always want to make the playoffs and win the district championship and make a deep run,” says Oviedo head coach Greg Odierno.

