Former Brevard County clerk of courts deemed competent for new corruption trial

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —

A judge has ruled that a former Brevard County clerk of courts is competent to stand trial on charges that include bribery, conspiracy, bid tampering and official misconduct.

Mitch Needelman was convicted of these charges in 2017, but the verdict was later overturned because of jury misconduct.

He was found incompetent before his new trial could begin.

A status hearing on the case is scheduled for July 9.

The charges stem from Needelman allegedly getting campaign contributions from a software company that received millions of dollars in contracts from the clerk’s office.

